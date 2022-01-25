Rumours that Fishguard is to get a smaller ferry have been quashed by ferry giant Stena.
Speculation that the Stena Europe will be replaced permanently with the smaller Stena Nordica on the Fishguard to Rosslare run has been rife on social media and on industry observer websites.
The rumours have come at about the same time it was announced that Stena was launching a recruitment campaign for 60 new personnel on its Irish Sea routes.
The Stena Nordica is significantly smaller than the Europe, carrying a maximum of 300 cars and 405 passengers.
The Europe on the other hand has a maximum capacity of 1,386 passengers and 564 cars.
It is anticipated that the Nordica will cover the Fishguard to Rosslare run while the Europe is in dry dock later this year, but Stena has said that thus will not be a permanent replacement.
“The Stena Nordica is coming to the Irish Sea to cover our dry-docking programme and will then return to the Baltic,” said a spokesperson for the company.
