A Milford Haven man has been remanded in custody as he awaits trial for charges of stalking, assault and criminal damage.
Cameron Leigh Jeffreys, of Hawthorn Path, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 22.
The 23-year-old was charged with two counts of common assault. Both are alleged to have taken place in Milford Haven on January 12 and involved a male and a female victim.
Jeffreys is also accused of stalking the woman he allegedly assaulted, by attending her home address, calling her, and messaging her between January 12 and January 16 this year, contrary to the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.
He is also accused of breaking a window belonging to Pembrokeshire County Council on January 12.
Jeffreys denied all four charges when he appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He has been remanded in custody until a plea and case management hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26.
