A Pembrokeshire charity is hosting a number of courses for Year 11 learners over the next half term period, in order to help them learn new skills which will help them find future employment.
The free courses will be held by Milford Youth Matters, and will be running the half term week of Monday, February 21, to Friday, February 25.
Three courses will take place, which are:
- Monday, February 21 – Level 2 food hygiene/food safety for catering
- Tuesday, February 22 – Level 3 first aid at work
- Thursday, February 24 – Level 3 first aid at work
In order to book onto any of the courses, email dayle.mym@outlook.com or call 07562 284451
