A traffic problem which caused rush hour congestion near a Pembrokeshire school was caused by two drivers 'debating' their right of way.

As reported earlier, police were called to Bush Street near Pembroke Dock School just after 9am to investigate a traffic problem.

Reports were coming in of heavy traffic in the area, with no more detail available at the moment, other than that it has been caused by a traffic problem.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said that the problem was caused by two drivers in dispute over the right of way and that the problem was quickly resolved.

“Police received a call just after 9.15am that a road was blocked as the drivers of two vehicles were in dispute over who had the right of way on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock," said a spokesperson.

"The road was clear by 9.30am.”