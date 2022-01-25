A traffic problem which caused rush hour congestion near a Pembrokeshire school was caused by two drivers 'debating' their right of way.
As reported earlier, police were called to Bush Street near Pembroke Dock School just after 9am to investigate a traffic problem.
Reports were coming in of heavy traffic in the area, with no more detail available at the moment, other than that it has been caused by a traffic problem.
Dyfed-Powys Police has said that the problem was caused by two drivers in dispute over the right of way and that the problem was quickly resolved.
“Police received a call just after 9.15am that a road was blocked as the drivers of two vehicles were in dispute over who had the right of way on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock," said a spokesperson.
"The road was clear by 9.30am.”
