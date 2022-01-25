A Pembrokeshire town could soon be getting a new chippy supporting a total of eight full and part time jobs, according to plans submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Planning department.
Michael Connellan has applied to change the old butcher’s shop at Anchor House, 4 High Street, Fishguard, into a fish and chip takeaway.
The shop used to be the home of the award-winning Preseli Gold sausages.
Mr Connellan is applying for change of use from butchers shop to fish and chip takeaway as well as to display restaurant signage over the door and window graphics on the ground floor windows and door.
He is also applying to add extraction flue to the rear elevation of the building and to block up a rear ground floor window.
Fishguard has a reputation for good chips, with the town’s current chippy, Hooked@31 regularly receiving national accolades.
The planning application says that the shop would support four full time and four part time employees. It would be open seven days a week from 10am until 10pm.
The application number is 21/0969/PA and members of the public have until February 12 this year to comment on the application.
