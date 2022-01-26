Milford Haven Round Table has announced the dates of community events which will be happening within the town across 2022.
The organisation, well known across the town for its management at popular events which occur annually in Milford Haven, has published the scheduled dates for some of its events.
Annually, the round table manages the Milford Haven ‘Fireworks Extravaganza,’ around November 5, which (handily) is on a Saturday in 2022, and so the extravaganza will be held that Saturday night.
Earlier in the calendar year, the group is currently in the process of organising the 2022 Milford Haven Big Beer Festival and Milford Haven Carnival.
The beer festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 14, while the subsequent carnival is set to take place just seven weeks later, in the heat of summer on Saturday, July 2.
