Singer Aled Jones has said how much he is looking forward to returning to Pembrokeshire as part of his new live tour, with it being several years since he last performed in the county.

The singer will be performing live at St David’s Cathedral on Saturday, February 25, during his latest tour, which will include songs from his 2020 album ‘Blessings.’

The tour will see Aled travelling to cathedrals across the UK, and he is overjoyed that he is finally performing live after a few years away.

“What’s great about this tour is that I’ll be at cathedrals of all sizes, from Bangor where I started out, to Liverpool Anglican.

“St David’s is one of the most beautiful cathedrals I’ll be visiting on the tour. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve performed live there, so I’m really looking forward to going back.”

The concert at St David’s Cathedral will be a mixture of tracks from Aled’s new album, along with classic songs from his past and “songs that people might not be expecting from me.”

Aled continued: “Cathedrals, especially St David’s, are built for my kind of music, but it won’t just be 40 years of church music; there will be inspirational and uplifting songs, some classic tracks and all sorts.

“There will also be jokes and stories of my life which I’ll tell. The tour has a really good mixture, and I hope people go away feeling that little bit happier.

“I’m just so happy that I’m finally able to tour again. The thing I have really been missing during the pandemic is performing live.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Aled performed virtually alongside Howard Goodall, but claimed ‘it really wasn’t the same’ as live performances.

He also put down his microphone and picked up a pen, writing his children’s book Bobby Dean Saves Christmas, with a second being released around Easter 2022, and Aled currently working on a third.

In order to book a ticket for Aled’s visit to Pembrokeshire, visit ticketek.co.uk

He jokingly finished: “All theatres and concert venues look the same, so even if you get bored of my music, you can enjoy the architecture at St David’s Cathedral.”