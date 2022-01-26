Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, recently visited Vision Arts in Haverfordwest, and looked at the new creative hub’s facilities.
He met with Drew Baker and Fiona Phillips to discuss ways in which to raise the arts’ profile in Pembrokeshire, and then enjoyed a tour of the facilities while learning about the concert company’s academy.
He said about his visit: “The arts are so important to our wellbeing, and so it was great to spend some time with the team at Vision Arts to hear about their work to make the arts as accessible as possible to the people of Pembrokeshire.
“I was really impressed with their facilities and also with their desire and commitment to raise the profile of the arts in the county.”
Vision Arts' creative director Drew Baker added: "We are very grateful to Paul Davies MS for taking the time to visit us and see for himself just some of the ways that we are flying the flag for the expressive arts in Pembrokeshire.
"We had some very productive discussions with him about how the expressive arts can help support health and wellbeing and we look forward to extending our activities in this area. You can find out more about Vision Arts at www.visionartswales.com"
