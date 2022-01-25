There have been 241 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today, Tuesday, January 25 state there were 173 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 56 in Pembrokeshire and 12 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 73,008 – 40,475 in Carmarthenshire, 22,021 in Pembrokeshire and 10,512 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven day period ending on January 16 there were 25,549 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,781 were positive.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number standing at 663 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,977 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 763,031 cases and 6,784 deaths.

There have been 8,271 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,506,323 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,359,337 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,816,545 people and 53,482 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.

Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins