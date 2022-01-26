Tesco shoppers in Mid and West Wales are being encouraged to support a fundraising campaign for three health charities by rounding up their in-store purchases.
The ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised £1million in 2021 when customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.
The money raised was split between Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their life-saving work.
The campaign will run again between January 31 and February 13, with the aim to help people lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.
The campaign also aims to raise awareness for people in Mid and West Wales to make healthier lifestyle choices.
Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”
For further information, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/taking-action/community/charity-partnerships/
