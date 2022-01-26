HM Coastguard has celebrated its landmark 200th birthday.

From its beginnings with coastal lookouts to today’s hi-tech national network of coordination centres, from small localised beginnings to international players – one thing has stayed the same for two centuries – Her Majesty’s Coastguard seeks to search, to rescue and to save.

Two hundred years of saving lives along the UK coast and at sea, as well as coordinating rescues for those in distress in international waters, was marked this year as HM Coastguard celebrates its milestone anniversary.

It was on 15 January 1822, that HM Coastguard was formally brought into existence and has been working to keep people safe at the coast and sea ever since.

In honour of that actual birthday, coastguards across all four home nations cast throwlines as a symbol of the service’s dedication - past and present.

Throwlines, which form part of the lifesaving kit used by coastguard teams, were cast into the seas around England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at 11am, with each team operating under the latest COVID-19 guidance for the local areas.

Maritime Minister, Robert Courts said: "Congratulations HM Coastguard on their 200-year anniversary.

"I am immensely proud and humbled by the continued dedication and professionalism from the staff and volunteers which ensures everyone’s safety on our shores and around our coast.

"HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector and the nation is indebted to its incredible workforce, which continues to deliver an exceptional service."

Over the past two centuries, HM Coastguard has gone from strength to strength.

In 2022, coastguard operations centres coordinate responses to emergency situations at the coast, calling on 310 Coastguard Rescue Teams – made up of 3,500 dedicated volunteers – and using 10 search and rescue helicopter bases.

Although the way in which they operate has changed beyond recognition in the last two centuries, HM Coastguard continues to look to the future.

And with technology ever evolving, the service will continue to strive to be at the forefront of innovation to carry out its life-saving work.

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard said: "When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the service.

"And yet, we are far more proud of the people, the volunteers and the staff who throughout two centuries have continued to strive to keep people safe at the coast and out at sea. We always have and always will respond to those in distress.

"While this milestone is an opportunity for us to look back with pride on what we’ve achieved, we have always looked to the future, and I’m proud that we continue to look for ways in which to improve and save lives.

"I’m proud of the commitment, the dedication and selfless sacrifice and I’m proud of how the service has developed and continues to do so."