"IT’S going to cost you today," presiding magistrate Clive Reese told a Milford Haven man who police had to spray to control.
Twenty-year-old Dylan Poupard, of Sunningdale Drive, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for two charges of resisting a constable in the exercise of their duty.
The court heard that, on the night of August 30 in Milford Haven, a fight which started in a nightclub spilled out into the street.
It was clear the defendant was involved in the altercation due to his ripped t-shirt, the court heard.
Officers wanted to speak to him and he told them "get off me," and had to be sprayed to be brought under control.
Present at court on January 25, Poupard pleaded guilty to both charges.
In mitigation, defence representative Tom Lloyd said his client had behaved "extremely foolishly".
Presiding magistrate Clive Reese gave a withering assessment of Poupard’s behaviour in sentencing.
Mr Reese said:
“Bit of a silly thing drinking and not being able to control yourself. It is going to cost you today. I do not want to see you here again. Get on with your life and get on with working, and best thing is not to drink.”
Poupard was ordered to pay £160 fine. He will also be made to pay costs of £84 and a £34 surcharge.
