Narberth U14s were 33-12 winners at home to Fishguard on Sunday.

Fishguard were well organised and opened the scoring, but Narberth quickly levelled through a try from winger Thomas O'Toole.

The game was physical and well contested, but Narberth kept up the pressure and discipline to stretch their lead and claim the win.

The Narberth try scorers were Thomas O'Toole, Oscar Willington (3) Callum Goeman, with Oscar converting four tries.