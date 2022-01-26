Pembrokeshire Junior Netball League
Saturday 22nd January Results:
• Under 12’s:
Sapphires White 12 v 15 Fishguard B. Players' player: Sapphires: Seren Davies; Fishguard: Megan Nicholas.
Pembroke (2) 0 v 24 Fishguard A: Players' player: Pembroke: Mollie Smith; Fishguard: Anna Waldon-Smith.
Pembroke (1) 19 v 0 Chaos Lightning. Players' player: Pembroke: Freya Cook ; Chaos: Lily Jo Thomas.
• Under 14’s:
Sapphires White 0 v 22 Pembroke. Players player: Sapphires: Kate Joseph; Pembroke: Ava Midgley.
• Under 16’s:
Chaos Purple 25 v 16 St David’s. Players player: Chaos: Katie David; St David’s: Robyn Lewis.
