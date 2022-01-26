A MAN was disqualified from driving for 18 months after driving just 300 yards.
Clive Dawnay, of Carmarthen Road, Kilgetty, was drinking cans of Fosters and watching TV in the house on his own on the morning of New Year’s Day. His ex-partner arrived and an altercation ensued; Dawnay leaving the house.
Police were alerted by a member of the public that someone could be driving under the influence. When officers stopped Dawnay he registered at 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35.
Forty-six-year-old Dawnay pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court on January 25.
Defence solictor Peter Tarr said that Dawnay claimed he drove approximately 300 yards to the shops where police caught him at the side of the road.
Dawnay was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £170.
He will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
