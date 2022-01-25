This week the Urdd celebrates 100 years!

The organisation has not only helped to protect the Welsh language, but has also brought many happy memories.

The Eisteddfod stage has provided school children with a platform to gain skills and develop their confidence from a very young age, and several have gone on to have very successful careers on national and international stages.

The sports clubs and societies provide opportunities for keeping fit and for competing on local and national levels.

Since its creation in 1932, Gwersyll Llangrannog, the residential centre in Ceredigion has welcomed thousands of young people from all parts of Wales to enjoy its facilities, experience new activities, develop their independence and to meet new friends, all through the medium of Welsh.

As well as receiving visitors, the Urdd camp is a major employer in Ceredigion.

This week the Urdd has started its celebrations with a large virtual party and a calendar of events is planned for the rest of the year, including tournaments, art workshops in schools and even a television series, to name a few.

The Urdd is also planning to share its Message of Peace and Goodwill across the globe.

Elin Jones MS said: "One of my fondest memories of the Urdd Eisteddfod is winning the Under 15 Branch Choir competition with the Lampeter Branch, conducted by Twynog Davies, and of course the experiences of going to the Llangrannog and Glanllyn residential centres.

"Later on, I also worked in the kitchen in Llangrannog whilst I was a student. These are all experiences that I’ll never forget.

"The Urdd has provided such a wide array of opportunities for so many young people over the generations.

"A huge congratulations to the Urdd for its centenary, for everything it has offered young people in Wales and for always being so ready to invest and modernise.

"Thank you to all those who are, and all those who have been, so dedicated and given so much time and effort to ensure that generations of children have and still do benefit from this fantastic youth organisation."