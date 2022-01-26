Welsh Government has announced that only travelling abroad when essential is no longer the guideline for overseas travel, but now people are asked to follow certain procedures when travelling to another country.
People are being asked to consider their safety, as well as for others, and so when people are travelling abroad, the Welsh Government advises them to:
- Check the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website for the specific entry requirements for the destination country
- Check the specific requirements for children and young people under 18 in the destination country
- Check the coronavirus situation in the destination country
- Stay safe while abroad by following the same measures as at home
- Check and follow the entry requirements for returning home to the UK
- Once home, consider taking some extra precautions to keep you, your friends and family safe, including taking a lateral flow test; space out visits and social events and if you experience coronavirus symptoms, isolate and take a test
Furthermore, to help reduce the risk of new variants being brought into the UK, the Welsh Government has said it will:
- Encourage travellers arriving into Wales to take a lateral flow test, plus a follow-up PCR test if positive
- Maintain clear advice and guidance for international travellers
- Continue to press the UK Government to maintain, a robust surveillance system in the UK which uses the excellent system for sequencing positive test results to monitor for variants and rapidly assess their effects
- Press for fast action where any variant or concern is detected, to slow spread into the UK and allow as much time as possible for protections to be implemented
- Press for the effectiveness of vaccine doses and the time periods after which additional doses would be needed to provide protection in the context of international travel to be kept under review
Following these changes, fully-vaccinated arriving travellers will not be required to take a test on or before day two and unvaccinated arriving travellers will not be required to take a day eight test or self-isolate for 10 days following arrival.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.