WALES rugby legend Shane Williams has kicked-off the search for Wales’ rugby 'Clubhouse Champions.'

The rugby community across Wales is being asked to nominate their very own clubhouse hero for the chance of being selected as part of Principality Building Society’s ‘Unofficial Squad’.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions winger Shane Williams MBE said: “Like so many, my love of rugby started at my local club, Amman United.

"The clubhouse has always been at the heart of the community and it’s the community that makes the clubhouse.

"There are many people in Ammanford and across Wales that work hard to make our rugby clubs what they are.

"It’s great to see Principality Building Society shining a light on the Clubhouse Champions, and I’m honoured to be a part of the judging panel to help select the Unofficial Squad.

"I can’t wait to hear the many amazing stories from clubs across the nation.”

From the grounds person to the cleaner, to that person who works hard behind the scenes, the Unofficial Squad will be made up of individuals whom their club would be lost without.

A panel of judges – including Wales’ top try-scorer Shane Williams – will choose 15 winners to form the Unofficial Squad.

They will be given VIP treatment at Wales' Six Nations match against Italy on March 19 at the Principality Stadium, including box seats and a meet and greet with a player from the current Welsh men’s squad.

The Clubhouse Champions will also be presented with their own framed Welsh shirt for their clubhouse, as a memento of being selected in the Unofficial Squad.

To nominate your Clubhouse Champion, entries will need to be submitted before midnight on Sunday, February 13.

Those nominating a Clubhouse Champion will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to the final Guinness Six Nations match a between Wales versus Italy on March 19 in Car.

Julie-Ann Haines, Principality’s Chief Executive said: “With the Welsh team returning once again to their home pitch this season, as title sponsors of Principality Stadium we want to celebrate the deserving club heroes across the country for the continued effort they give to their home club.

"We’re not only looking for somebody who turns up each week to carry out their usual duties, but somebody who make the clubhouse feel like home, who makes it a special place to be a part of. We can’t wait to celebrate all of those unique stories of the Clubhouse Champions.”

For information on how to enter go to: www.princpality.co.uk/TheUnofficialSquad.