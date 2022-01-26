Ledwood of Pembroke Dock is one of the companies involved in the development of offshore wind technology which is receiving a share of a funding boost of £31million from UK Government this week.

The funding is for Welsh innovators developing the floating offshore wind technology that will ensure clean renewable energy can be generated in the windiest areas around the UK’s coastline.

The Pembroke Dock project will receive more than £3.2million for developing a trimaran mounting system for wind turbines.

The aim of the funding is to help accelerate renewable energy deployment that is reducing UK exposure to volatility in global fossil fuel prices.

It is hoped that the funding will help the UK maintain its position as an offshore wind world leader, driving green energy investment in all parts of the UK and levelling up across the country.

Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change minister Greg Hands said: “We are already a world leader in offshore wind and floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of our coastlines.

“Deep waters around Wales’s coastline offer huge potential for deploying this key technology and these innovative Welsh projects will help us expand renewable energy further and faster.”

Secretary of State for Wales, and MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Simon Hart added: “This is fantastic news for businesses in Wales who are working in this expanding sector.

“The investment from the UK Government will enable them to go further and get there faster, ensuring Wales is at the forefront of floating offshore wind.

“This is exactly the growth that I want to see in Wales – creating highly skilled and well-paid jobs in green technology – helping us reach our net zero target whilst also benefitting our economy.

“Congratulations to the Welsh companies that have been successful in securing this funding.”

Also receiving funding (£3.5million) is Swansea-based Marine Power Systems, which is ‘developing a floating wind turbine foundation with a small footprint and integrated wave energy generator designed to improve power quality.’

The announcement follows the Prime Minister’s announcement in October that £160million of funding will develop and build new large-scale floating offshore wind ports and factories in the UK.