Aldi is here to save the day in the cold weather with its range of heated blankets, dressing gowns and more.

The discount supermarket has launched a very popular range of heated loungewear and throws to keep you warm on winter nights.

The items are available both online and in-store, but it's best to be quick as some items have already sold out on the website.

Prices start at £3.99, so you don't have to break the bank.

READ MORE: Aldi launches Valentine's Day inspired candle range

READ MORE: Aldi's popular outdoor log burner is back - but be quick!

Here are all the items available in the range:

Dual Heated Under-Blanket

Double price: £34.99

King price: £49.99

Take the edge off those chilly nights with the help of a heated blanket with two remotes for two separate temperature zones and six temperature settings.

Set this up 10-30 minutes before bedtime, and the warm air will be trapped between your mattress and quilt.

The blanket connects to the mains and is machine washable.

Available to order online only from the Aldi website.

Heated neck wrap

This fleece neck wrap is microwaveable and perfect for helping with any pain or discomfort.

It also gives off a relaxing lavender scent and comes in two colors.

Available for £3.99 in-store and online via the Aldi website.

Aldi's heated range is available in-store and online (Aldi)

Kirkton House Heated Coat

This comfy heated coat not only provides warmth but looks great too.

The coat has nine temperature settings and can be heated for up to 90 minutes.

It plugs into the power source and can be put in the washing machine.

This is currently sold out online but is available in-store from January 27 for £34.99.

Kirkton House Heated Throw

Keep warm with this doubled-layered heated blanket, which includes a feet pocket.

It has nine temperature levels and nine timer steps, which can be controlled by a digital controller.

Buy online and in-store for £34.99.