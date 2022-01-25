Love is nearly in the air and now is the time to start preparing for Valentine's Day.

If you're going away to celebrate the big day or just having a romantic night in, why not spruce things up with these Valentine's decorations?

We have found some of our favourite items to add some extra sparkle to your celebrations.

Here are some of the best decorations from Not On The High Street, The Works and more...

Valentine's Day Decorations

A highlight on our list is this Large Wire Initials Sign priced at £38, which can be personalised for your true love.

We love this Personalised Rose Quartz Heart Valentine's Wreath which comes with candy pink petals and a love heart wooden tag for £32.

Why not try these fun window stickers, which come in a pack of 15 with different sizes and colours.

These Valentines Honeycomb Cupid Heart Paper Decorations can be used for beautiful backdrops or overhead displays.

If balloons are what you need to spruce up your romantic setting, we've found this love heart balloon and confetti decoration kit.

Make a huge impact with this beautiful heart-shaped balloon mosaic for Valentine's Day and take the best pictures against this gold heart backdrop.

This Valentine's Day Helium Balloon Display Bundle includes 14 helium balloons and a canister for just £30.

The Works has some pretty wooden hearts on sale, which can be personalised and given as a gift or hung up around the house.

If you think you're the next Mary Berry, these heart-shaped cookie cutters are perfect for a date night dessert.

Serve your cookies with these Red You & Me Party Napkins, which are just £3.99.