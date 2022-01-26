A Glaswegian, who came down to Pembrokeshire for a holiday, lost his licence for 12 months after admitting driving under the influence of drugs in the county.
Even though prosecution explained that police stopped 40-year-old Gary Wilson, defence solicitor Peter Tarr said it was the fact Wilson admitted to having driven on drugs earlier in the day that led to his licence being revoked.
Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that, on the morning of July 3, at 3.35am, Wilson was stopped by police. When police spoke to Wilson he was apparently rambling. He was then searched and a bag of cocaine was found. The amount came to two grams, with a street value of approximately £160 to £200.
In mitigation Mr Tarr said Wilson was "extremely honest" with the officers.
Mr Tarr said:
“My client admits he was in possession of cocaine and he admits he had driven earlier. He was in fact being extremely honest to the officers. The only way they found out he was driving was through his admission.”
Present at court on January 25 via video link, Wilson, of Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to two charges. One of possessing cocaine and one of driving under the influence of drugs.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £438.
Wilson will also pay £44 surcharge and £85 costs.
The outstanding debt is to be paid in full within 56 days.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.