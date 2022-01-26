Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven spent Neighbourhood Policing Week patrolling certain areas of the town and further afield, getting in touch with residents and the local community.

The week, which ran from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 23, saw PCSOs in Milford Haven going around the town and speaking to residents of all ages, from five to 100.

PCSO Galdo-Morgan took a balloon and card to Gertrude in Milford Haven, who during the week celebrated her 100th birthday.

On the same day, two more PCSOs attended Gelliswick School for a staged peaceful protest regarding global warming, where Year Five and Year Six learners raised awareness of current climate issues.

Throughout the week, the Mount Estate was nominated as Milford Haven Police’s Street of the Week, where several PCSOs spent the week patrolling the area, talking to residents about their concerns while also providing advice.

Officers conducted a Street Briefing at 3pm on the afternoon of Thursday, January 20, on Sycamore Close on the Mount Estate, along with several other agencies who helped police address members of the public.

Even during the celebratory week, the officers’ usual duties needed conducting, with two drug raids taking place in the town during the week too.

The first warrant was executed on Wednesday, January 19, in Birch Mead by Milford Haven Response and Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with help from the Joint Firearms Unit and Police Dog Unit.

The Joint Firearms Unit also assisted in another successful drugs warrant which occurred at the weekend.

Also during the week, several PCSOs visited the rural section of the area, attending Neyland, Johnston and Broad Haven to speak with members of the public and making them aware of current courier fraud trends.

Other PCSOs went on trips away from Milford Haven, such as PCSO Edwards who helped set up ‘Round 2,’ a boxing scheme for young people in the community. To read more about Round 2, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19865594.team-help-combat-organised-crime-west-wales/

The week was ended when two PCSOs carried out joint visits on the weekend with Pembrokeshire County Council enforcement officers to eight licence premises in Neyland and Milford Haven, ensuring compliance by all with Covid-19 regulations.