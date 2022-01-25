There will soon be the option to apply for a disabled person’s parking place near your home as councillors agree to recommended approval of a new scheme.

Proposals for a disabled person’s parking places (DPPPs) have been in development since last year and a working group was set up to discuss how it could work in Pembrokeshire, chaired by Cllr Tim Evans.

On Tuesday (January 25) members of the policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee discussed the conclusions of the working group and gave their support to the plans being recommended to cabinet.

A report to committee highlights that there are more than 10,000 blue badges in circulation in Pembrokeshire and “an unknown proportion of these will be relying on on-street parking.”

The working group received a presentation from Neath Port Talbot on its scheme which has seen around 200 DPPP implemented across the area over a number of years.

A budget of around £20,000 is estimated to be required, with funding for a trail period coming from the Access Officer’s existing budget, and there will be a charge of £20 a year for any DPPPs issued.

There would be an online application form, or paper on request, and eligibility criteria with priority given to those with “substantial or critical need,” and there will be some restrictions on where the spaces can be located on the public highway.

“There will be some people that don’t qualify and unfortunately that’s the way it will have to be,” said Access Officer Jessica Hatchett.

The views of neighbours close to the applicant will be sought and taken into consideration with local member involvement before a final decision is made by the cabinet member for infrastructure.

After cabinet makes its decision on the scheme it will be implemented – or not – and then reviewed after year to see where improvements can be made.