Current Covid-19 arrangements for schools in Wales, including the wearing of face coverings by secondary school learners in classrooms, are to remain in place for now.
Education minister Jeremy Miles said that current guidelines for schools will be reviewed on February 10, with measures likely to remain up until February half term, with schools breaking up on Friday, February 18.
Schools and councils will then decide on new measures, based on the Covid-19 situation locally and if transmission rates remain low after half-term.
Schools which have staggered start and finish times can continue to do so until half-term, but after half term it is expected that all schools will revert to their normal timetable.
The minister said that by announcing changes now it would give schools and local authorities the time to plan.
The proposed changes have been made as Wales completes the move to Alert Level Zero from Friday.
Mr Miles added that this summer’s exams would also go ahead as planned.
Pembrokeshire County Council will now continue to work closely with all schools locally and announcements relating to any measures required after half-term will be made in due course.
