A new specialist unit to care for vulnerable newborn babies has been officially opened by Hywel Dda University Health Board, as part of a £25.2million investment.

The Special Care Baby Unit is now in place at Glangwili Hospital thanks to the investment into obstetric and neonatal facilities.

The unit has been purpose built with the focus on the baby and their family, providing high dependency, improved facilities and modern technology.

The space meets national guidance which respects family privacy and dignity, with four en suite overnight rooms for parents and a family sitting room.

Facilities, which includes an appropriate area for teaching and multi-disciplinary working, will also help improve the working environment for the neonatal team and will be beneficial to their wellbeing.

The next stage of the project will see the maternity ward opened, which is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said: “The new facilities will support families during a time when they need it most. I’m pleased that Welsh Government funding has been used to create the new centre and will provide state of the art facilities for the community and for the neonatal team to provide vital care.”

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board added: “It’s wonderful to see the new unit open for babies and their families.

“The improved facilities are part of our continued investment in women and children’s services and will provide a much-enhanced environment for special care babies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.”

Karen Jones, a senior nurse at the Special Care Baby Unit said: “We would like to thank families who have kindly donated money to enable us to purchase medical equipment such as oxygen monitors and a monitor to assist with monitoring brain activity. We have also purchased items for the family and staff sitting rooms and furnishings for the quiet room.

“The neonatal team are looking forward to moving into the new unit, which is spacious and light with excellent facilities for staff and parents. The environment is much improved from the previous SCBU with lovely facilities for parents to be close to their babies.”