Fast food fans have been left ‘gutted’ at the second delay to the opening of the new McDonald’s at the main gateway to Pembrokeshire.

It was originally intended that the 100-seater restaurant would open its doors on Wednesday January 19, but the company confirmed last week that this had been put back to today, Wednesday January 26, ‘due to an IT issue’.

However, a post on the Mcdonalds St Clears Facebook group yesterday, Tuesday January 25 said:

“We have a slight delay to our opening date. As soon as it is confirmed we will let you know.

“Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "The openingt date has been slightly delayed due to an IT issue, which we are working to resolve."

Facebook group members were quick to voice their disappointment to the delay, with ‘gutted’ being the main reaction.

The new McDonald’s is on land off the A40 roundabout at St Clears, with the site also featuring a branch of Greggs.

McDonald’s intend that the restaurant will be a 24-hour offering like its counterprts in Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

But permission for the round the clock opening has not yet been granted – despite this being promoted on the main sign.

A premises licence application has been made to Carmarthenshire County Council for the ‘provision of late-night refreshment’ which would enable the 24-hour opening.

A spokeswoman for the authority told the Western Telegraph: “The application has not been granted. It will be going to licensing sub-committee in February to be determined, as there are representations to be considered.

“We have had a few queries regarding the 24hr sign - from our perspective having the sign is not an offence and the operator is aware that they cannot supply late night refreshment between 11pm and 5am without a licence.”