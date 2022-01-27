Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, in encouraging people in the county to participate in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, spending an hour a day in January birdwatching.
Between January 28 and January 30, the public is asked to record the birds in their garden or park and send the recording to the RSPB.
In 2021, participation numbers resulted in more than 33,000 surveys in Wales.
The project, now in its 43rd year, has counted more than 150 million birds and is the world’s largest garden wildlife citizen science project.
Mr Davies said “The Big Garden Birdwatch is a fantastic way for us all to connect with nature and help collect valuable information for the RSPB. It’s also really important in determining population trends and finding out which birds need our help. Therefore, I hope people right across the county will take part this weekend – just be sure to wrap up warm!”
To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, watch the birds in your garden or local park for one hour at some point over the three days. Only count the birds that land, and tell the RSPB the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.