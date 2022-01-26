There have been 321 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today, Wednesday, January 26 state there were 219 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 67 in Pembrokeshire and 35 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 73,329 – 40,694 in Carmarthenshire, 22,088 in Pembrokeshire and 10,547 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven day period ending on January 16 there were 25,549 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,781 were positive.

There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 666 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,707 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 765,737 cases and 6,788 deaths.

There have been 11,065 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,506,323 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,359,337 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,816,545 people and 53,482 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.