A Senedd member for Mid and West Wales has called for ‘tolerance and respect’ on Holocaust Memorial Day, taking place today (Thursday, January 27).
Jane Dodds MS says that the day is a change to ‘reflect upon the tragedies and horrors of the past.’
The day, which marks 77 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, is also now used to commemorate genocides including Rwanda, Cambodia and Bosnia.
Speaking about the day, Jane Dodds said: “In the last few years, we have seen a rise in the politics of division that is reminiscent of an old and ugly Europe. In this environment, we must continue to champion a country that is open, tolerant and united.
"We must continue to be bastions of hope in the tempest of fear, hatred and division; steadfast in the confidence that the ties that bind us are far stronger than any force that could ever divide or destroy us.
“We must never forget the lesson - that every human life should be valued and cared for.”
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is urging people to mark the event by ‘lighting the darkness’ by lighting candles at 8pm and safely putting them in their windows.
