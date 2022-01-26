A Pembroke woman has been jailed for eight weeks for her ‘persistent and wilful’ failure to comply with a community order that was imposed following the theft of £377 worth of goods from Pembroke Dock’s Asda supermarket.
Alisha Taylor Stokes, 27, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Monday, January 24.
She admitted breaching a community order imposed by Haverfordwest’s Magistrates Court on May 26 last year.
Stokes, of Devon Drive, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of the community order in that she did not attend appointments on October 29 and December 10 last year.
The court heard that the community order had been issued after Stokes stole goods to the value of £250 from Asda in Pembroke Dock on September 11 2020. The following day she returned and left without paying for £127 worth of goods.
Swansea magistrates revoked the original community order and resentenced Stokes to eight weeks in prison due to her ‘persistent and wilful failure to comply with a community order’, stating that this was her third breach.
