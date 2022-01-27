Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, Maria Battle, has shared her thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

She said in her message: “At the beginning of 2022 I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you who have made so many personal sacrifices to keep yourself, your loved ones and your neighbours safe.

“And to every single person working in Hywel Dda University Health Board, whatever your role, and to all of our volunteers and our partners, for your extraordinary service caring for patients and our communities in the face of this pandemic – diolch o galon i chi gyd.

“Over the past two years I have heard and seen the most inspiring and humbling acts of personal service and sacrifice.

“Our staff are working tirelessly to deliver urgent and emergency care across primary, community and our hospital settings - going above and beyond every day in the face of unparalleled pressures and challenges. While we believe we may be starting to see the first green shoots of recovery, our services are likely to remain in a difficult position for some time as we adjust to the changing nature of the pandemic.

“This time last year we had not long received the vaccines and only 36,611 vaccines had been given in west Wales. At the start of this week, over 830,000 vaccines have been given to people in the Hywel Dda region.

“Thank you to our new apprentices, nurses and staff, the military and our volunteers, and to all our GP practices and community pharmacists who delivered vaccines though our primary care services. We will not leave anyone behind.

“At Hywel Dda University Health Board, we are doing everything we can to ensure we are there for you when you need our care and services.

“As we have done for almost two years, we continue to work together to keep West Wales as safe as possible from this virus by planning for the worst while hoping for the best.

"Thank you again for supporting us by doing everything you can to look after one another and keep us all safe.”