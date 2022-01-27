Have you got it in you to take on the Montane Dragon’s Back Race – the world’s toughest mountain race for charity?

If so, the Wales Air Ambulance has teamed up with the organisers of the Montane Dragon’s Back Race to offer one lucky athlete free entry - worth £1,399 – to compete in the ultra-running race down the spine of Wales.

The gruelling challenge is not for the faint hearted – the successful participant will run from Conwy Castle to Cardiff Castle in just six days – a distance of 380km, or 1.5 marathons a day!

To enter, send a video to the celebrity panel of judges explaining why you think you’ve got what it takes to conquer the world’s toughest mountain race.

The winner of the free charity place would be expected to raise £2,000 for the lifesaving charity.

Montane Dragon’s Back Race 2022 will take place between September 5-10. Spectators are welcome at Cardiff Castle for the grand finale.

Shane Ohly, Montane Dragon’s Back Race® race director, said: “The Montane Dragon’s Back Race® explores the stunning and remote landscapes of the Welsh mountains as participants run the full length of the country from Conwy Castle to Cardiff Castle.

"Working with this brilliant Welsh charity, who provide free, emergency and life-saving care across the country, is a great way to support the local communities that we pass through.

"We are delighted to be contributing a charity entry into the 2022 race and we look forward to meeting the runner chosen to take on this epic challenge in the name of Welsh Air Ambulance.”

Wales Air Ambulance offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world.

Elin Wyn Murphy, Wales Air Ambulance Events and Partnerships fundraiser, said: “We’re delighted to have been offered a free charity place in the world’s toughest mountain race.

"We’re looking forward to receiving videos from the entrants and the celebrity panel will have the opportunity to pick who they think would be suitable to complete this gruelling challenge.

"The Montane Dragon’s Back Race is not for the faint-hearted but if you think you can complete the test please send your entry into the charity by February 15.

"By raising funds for the Charity, the winner will help us be there for the people of Wales when they need us the most.”

All entry videos must be sent via email to elin@walesairambulance.com by the closing date February 15.

For more information on the Montane Dragon’s Back Race visit www.dragonsbackrace.com