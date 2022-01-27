MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment this week, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day today (Thursday, January 27).
Crabb, a longstanding supporter of the Holocaust Educational Trust, led the annual debate in Parliament on Holocaust Memorial Day last year.
This year marks 77 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, where 1.1million Jewish men, women and children were murdered.
Speaking about Holocaust Memorial Day, Stephen Crabb MP said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an important opportunity to reflect on the horrific Nazi persecution of Jews, remembering the victims and paying tribute to the survivors. I have previously had the privilege of meeting survivors and visiting Auschwitz and it is important that we never forget their suffering.
“Holocaust Memorial Day is about remembrance but it should also be a moment that moves us to consider the darkness still around us today. Ensuring that young people in our society are educated on the horrors of the past is fundamental. We must stand together to stamp out Antisemitism and other forms of prejudice in our society.”
