Have the January blues got the better of you? Fear not, easyJet has launched a payday sale so you can escape the winter weather and jet off.

800,000 seats are reduced in the sale, starting from £19.99 – including over the February half term!

This follows the news that restriction free travel for UK arrivals is set to resume with testing requirements being removed for travellers in time for the February holidays

The sale covers travel from February 1 until September 30, 2022.

For those looking for a package getaway, you can save £300 on a holiday with a minimum spend of £3000, £150 off holidays with a minimum spend of £1500 and £100 on a minimum spend of £700. You just need to enter code ‘BIGSALE’ when paying.

The code, which can be applied at checkout and can be used on all easyJet holidays’ beach, city and lakes packages taking off until 31 October 2023, meaning holidaymakers can make the most of easyJet’s recently launched summer 2023 holidays.

The sale also sees the return of thousands of free child places on beach holidays taking off in summer 2022, including during school holidays.

All easyJet holidays include flights, accommodation, 23kg of hold luggage and transfers on beach breaks.

Discounted flights and holidays are now available to book online here for flights and here for holidays, until Tuesday 1 February 2022.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer at easyJet, said: “We know that many people have missed their holidays over the last two years and have seen that UK consumers are thinking about more holidays than ever, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer hundreds of thousands of low fares from just £19.99, providing even more choice to book a holiday.

“With low fares, so many fantastic destinations and leading flexibility, now is a great time to book with easyJet. We are excited about our plans for next summer, which should see us return to 2019 levels of capacity and beyond and we can’t wait to welcome our customers back onboard.”

