In celebration of Universal Children’s Day in October, the Pembrokeshire Youth Assembly invited primary and secondary school pupils to take part in a poster design competition under the theme ‘How to make schools more carbon friendly’.
Nina Gower, a year 5 pupil at Narberth CP School, has been chosen as the overall winner of the competition. Nina was presented with her sustainable prize - Folly Farm Gold Adoption Pack, selecting a sloth as her favourite animal to adopt.
Her winning design was carefully selected by members of the Youth Assembly Committee. In choosing the overall design, the members described Nina’s art piece as being as near to perfect in following the design brief, using a mix of colour, words and pictures to complete her piece.
The Children and Young People’s Rights Office wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the children and young people from around Pembrokeshire for their enthusiastic participation and to all organisations who shared the competition widely through their networks.
If you would like to find out more about the work of the Children and Young People’s Rights Office,or know of someone aged 11-25 who would be interested in joining one of the many youth forums around Pembrokeshire, please get in contact with sue.moses@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07798 924387
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.