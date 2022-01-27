A 27-year-old man who assaulted a police officer has been jailed for 12 weeks.
Shane Goodridge of High Street, Hubberston was sent to prison by West Glamorgan magistrates on Saturday January 22.
The court heard that he had attempted to headbutt and kick PC Havens at Milford Haven on December 22, and this was the sixth offence of this nature that Goodridge had committed.
He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; assault by beating of an emegency worker and failing to surrender to bail.
He was also oredered to pay a surcharge of £128.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.