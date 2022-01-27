Police are appealing for information after a garage door was damaged in Milford Haven town centre.
The garage door on Robert Street was damaged at approximately midnight on December 17, to December 18.
The garage door is beyond repair and will cost £2,000 to replace.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Two people were seen in dark clothing walking away from the scene, down Robert Street towards Mansfield Street.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DPP/3236/17/12/2021/02/C.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
