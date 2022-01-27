Work has begun on one of Milford Waterfront’s Grade II-listed buildings, the Port of Milford Haven has announced.
Quay Stores on the marina will have more than £1.5million invested into it, to carry out building work, such as replacing the roof.
Across the next few months, John Weaver Contractors Ltd will demolish the rear warehouse and erect scaffolding to enable surveys to be undertaken.
It is after the surveys that the roof will be replaced and works will be conducted in accordance with the listed buildings consent.
It is expected that the building will be in a weather-tight condition ensuring its future conservation by autumn.
Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We were really disappointed to take the decision last year not to progress with our original investment plans for Quay Stores.
“We had hoped to redevelop the building to create a multi-purpose conference and events venue, however the Covid-19 pandemic impacted significantly on the timescale of the project and created ongoing uncertainty.
“The building sits in an advantageous position directly opposite the entrance to Milford Waterfront and close to the new Tŷ Hotel and we are confident we can find a sustainable use for it in the future.”
For any queries about Quay Stores, email prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or call 01646 696100.
