The new McDonald's at the gateway to Pembrokeshire is due to open tomorrow, Friday, January 28.

As previously reported, the 100-seater restaurant on a site next to the St Clears roundabout on the A40 has twice had to revise its opening dates because of minor IT issues.

McDonald's said that the new restaurant opens following 'significant investment' from local franchisee Ron Mounsey, who owns 16 restaurants across Wales.

It is due to create 80 new full and part-time jobs for the local area, with 65 of those workers hired locally.

The restaurant will open at 11am tomorrow, Friday, January 28, for dine-in, takeaway, Drive-Thru and Click & Serve.

Although advertised as a 24-hour facility, it will be have to close between 11pm and 5am for the immediate future as its 24-hour premises licence has not yet been considered by Carmarthenshire County Council's licensing sub-committee.

The council and McDonald's are no strangers, as the authority originally turned down the planning application for the restaurant, which was later allowed on appeal.

Restaurant franchisee Ron Mounsey said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in St Clears and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "The new restaurant will boast all the latest innovations from McDonald’s, focused on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience for customers.

"Table service will be available and self-service kiosks mean visitors can order at a speed that suits them, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

"Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards will also be installed.

"The My McDonald’s App will be available to use at the restaurant, allowing customers to order and pay contact-free for their meal ahead of time.

"Customers can choose, Drive-Thru, pick-up at the counter or park up for a delivery to their car with the Click & Serve feature.

"The app sends a notification to the kitchen as soon as customers are within 100metres of the restaurant, meaning all orders are prepared fresh on arrival.

"The nationwide introduction of Table Markers means customers can choose to find a table, order through their phone and have their food delivered straight to where they’re sitting, available exclusively through the My McDonald’s App.

"The app also allows customers to save their favourite orders and customise burgers, as well as providing access to exclusive offers including weekly Monday deals and McCafé loyalty points."