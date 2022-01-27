Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb will sign the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment this week, and in doing so he will pledge his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

The day will honour those who were murdered during the Holocaust, as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

January 27, 1945 was the date that Allied forces liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi concentration and death camp, where 1.1 million Jewish men, women and children were murdered.

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked annually in January to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Second World War, and the millions of others killed under Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, and Bosnia.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘One Day’ and will be marked on Thursday (January 27).

On and around this day, schools, communities and faith groups across the UK join together in national and local events to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and of more recent genocides.

It is also an opportunity to consider the contemporary relevance of the Holocaust. The day is co-ordinated by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a charity founded for this purpose in 2005.

Crabb is a longstanding supporter of the Holocaust Educational Trust and last year led the annual debate in Parliament on Holocaust Memorial Day.

He said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an important opportunity to reflect on the horrific Nazi persecution of Jews, remembering the victims and paying tribute to the survivors.

"I have previously had the privilege of meeting survivors and visiting Auschwitz and it is important that we never forget their suffering”

“Holocaust Memorial Day is about remembrance but it should also be a moment that moves us to consider the darkness still around us today.

"Ensuring that young people in our society are educated on the horrors of the past is fundamental. We must stand together to stamp out Antisemitism and other forms of prejudice in our society”.