Just under 2,000 families and more than 3,000 single people or couples are currently waiting for a council house in Pembrokeshire according to the most recent figures released by Pembrokeshire County Council this week.

The council’s housing services department released figures on Saturday showing the number of households currently waiting for a property in the county.

In the Gold band, which includes people who need to move house as a matter of urgency, either due to homelessness or because they are currently in housing which lacks basic amenities, there are currently 1,296 households waiting to be allocated a home.

These figures include 788 single people or couples waiting for one-bedroom accommodation and 508 families waiting for either two, three, four or five plus bedroom homes.

In the silver band, which is for people who have some need to move but who can generally manage within their current homes, such as those in private rented accommodation or with a medical condition that would be alleviated by moving, there are 646 families and 1,219 single people or couples.

In the lowest priority band, bronze, for people who want to move because of personal preference rather than pressing need, there are currently 2,013 households, comprised of 1,184 single people or couples and 829 families.

The most recently available figures released are for the end of 2021. Figures for June 2020 show more than 1,100 fewer households waiting for council housing with 206 fewer households in the highest priority gold band.

“We know that lots of [people] have been waiting a long time to be allocated a property, so we thought we’d show the updated number of households waiting on each band,” said a spokesperson for the housing services department.

“We appreciate that this information won’t help you be housed any quicker but hope that it gives you an insight into the current situation across Pembrokeshire.”

The council’s cabinet member for housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, acknowledged that there was a problem in Pembrokeshire and that steps were being taken to address this.

“Covid has had a huge impact on housing in Pembrokeshire,” she said. “We are seeing rising house prices, an increase rent levels across the private rented sector and decrease in availability as many landlord choose air bnb or holiday let options instead.”

Cllr Bateman said that the council was committed to building council houses, with its first site at Johnston delivering 33 units later this year.

“We have an ambitious development programme which includes a large site in Tenby, older persons accommodation in Milford Haven and a site in Tiers Cross.”

She said that the authority was also developing an affordable housing strategy to explore ways of increasing affordable housing options across Pembrokeshire.

The council’s response to a Welsh Government consultation on planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets is due to be discussed by cabinet next month.

Are you currently a family waiting for housing in the gold band? Are you in temporary accommodation while waiting for council housing? We would be really interested to hear your experiences and to put some stories beside these figures.

