FIREFIGHTERS attended a car fire which spread to a nearby bungalow.
The incident occured at Hayscastle, Haverfordwest, on January 26.
Two crews attended what was described as a "well-developed" fire.
A statement by the fire service read: "At 1.40pm on Wednesday, January 26, crews from Haverfordwest and Fishguard attended a vehicle fire in Hayscastle Cross, Haverfordwest.
"On attendance, crews were confronted with a well-developed car fire that had spread to an adjacent bungalow and had caused fire damage to the soffit and facia boards of the property.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using a 45mm main jet, an otter pump, one breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.
"Western Power was also in attendance.
"The Fire Service carried out an inspection to check that there was no further spread of the fire and left the incident at 3.15pm.
"The cause of the fire was accidental."
