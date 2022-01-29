Pembrokeshire is no stranger to luxury accommodation, particularly for holidaymakers who make their way each summer to our little corner of Wales, but which five-star hotel in the county is the best value for money according to TripAdvisor?
Ahead of what is likely to be another busy summer for Pembrokeshire’s tourism industry, we have looked at what is the best value five-star hotel in the county on TripAdvisor.
Previously, we have looked at the website to see the county’s top curry houses and Chinese restaurants.
Ranking at number one for the best value five-star hotel is Slebech Park Estate, described as "romantic" and "charming," with pets allowed, flatscreen TVs in rooms, along with free parking and breakfast.
A room at the estate can cost £78 per night for two adults, more than £50 ahead of second-placed The Globe in Angle at £130.
The five-star hotel offers sea views and a beach, as well as interconnected suites, conference facilities and children-centred features.
Finishing off the top three is Grove of Narberth, which has more than 1,500 reviews on TripAdvisor rating it as five stars.
With the lowest price at £565, hiking and horse riding is available, and it was listed in TripAdvisor’s 2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best.
