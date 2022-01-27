Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel will hold its first meeting of 2022, where the proposed precept for the force will be put under scrutiny.
The meeting will take place on Friday, January 28, to discuss the precept and challenge Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn on his budget plans for the coming year.
During the meeting, Mr Llywelyn will inform the panel of the findings of a recent public consultation on police funding, in which he said most respondents were willing to pay extra towards policing.
He is proposing a 5.3 per cent precept increase on last year, which would raise the average band D property contribution towards policing by £1.22 per month, equalling £14.60 per year.
His report to the panel says this would provide £127.521million of central core and local funding for 2022/23, allowing the force to focus on delivering a new police and crime plan.
Panel chair, Cllr Alun Lloyd Jones, said: “We are interested to hear what the commissioner is prioritising in the coming year, and will be keen to ensure that these plans will benefit the people of Dyfed Powys.
“Aware of the burden increased taxes has on households we will want reassurance that residents of the force area will be getting good value for money.”
