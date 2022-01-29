THE results are finally in after a local football club raised money putting on a 'dibbleathon' over Christmas.

Clarbeston Road AFC recently announced it raised more than £1,300 putting on a dribblathon over Christmas.

The aim was to dribble a total of 245 miles, the equivalent of Clarbeston Road to London.

The club's young players almost achieved this, making it to the equivalent of Reading in frigid conditions.

The club said: "A big thank you to everyone who took part in, or supported, our sponsored dribblathon.

"We set out with an ambitious target for our players to dribble the ball a total distance of 245 miles, the equivalent of Clarbeston Road to London.

"In the event our players, mums, dads and volunteers collectively achieved 201 miles, which would get us just past Reading.

"More importantly, we have smashed our fundraising target of £1,350 to buy and install a defibrillator.

"We already know that we have more than enough to install the defibrillator. Any funds raised in excess of our target will be used for other improvements at our site.

"The raffle alone raised £354 and we would like to thank our volunteers Janine Hart and Laura Curran for obtaining a great selection of prizes from local businesses and donors to whom we would like to express our sincere gratitude.

"Small businesses have been through a tough time recently and we really appreciate their generosity despite this."

