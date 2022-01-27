A Pembrokeshire family is warning others to beware of a recent WattsApp scam, after nearly losing hundreds of pounds to fraudsters.

Gwen Watson, who lives in Newport, posted the warning after her 72-year-old dad nearly transferred £1,500 into a bank account, believing that it was hers and that he was helping her out.

The scam began when dad, Gordon, received a message from an unknown number saying: "This is my new number".

When he asked for the identity of the caller, he received a reply saying: "Your oldest child". He updated Gwen’s number on his phone and thought nothing more about it.

The next day he received a WhatsApp message from the scammer, posing as Gwen, asking him to lend her £1,500 to pay some urgent invoices.

Luckily when he tried to transfer the money his bank picked up on the scam and questioned the transfer, which was ultimately stopped.

“He tried everything he could do transfer the money,” said radio presenter Gwen. “Luckily his bank caught it and stopped this happening.”

Since Gwen reported her experience, other people have come forward to say that they have recently received similar messages, including one family who fell for it.

“Our other friend's mum wasn't so lucky and lost her money and couldn't get it back,” said Gwen.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that it had recently had reports of people receiving this type of messages from scammers.

“They will tell you that they’re your child, and that they have a new phone number,” said a force spokesperson.

“Then they’ll strike up a conversation before asking for money from you which they’ll give a variety of different reasons for – from fixing their phone, to paying for a train or taxi fare, or even paying back a loan.

“Don’t lose out, and don’t pay. Always make sure you double check that the person you’re talking to genuinely is who they say they are.”

If you think you have been the victim of a scam or fraud, you can report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.

The Action Fraud team can also provide the help, support and advice.

You can also call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 (textphone 0300 123 2050).