A COUNTY councillor has called for PCC to do something about the state of many pavements in Haverfordwest.

Cllr Thomas Tudor has put forward a notice of motion to the county council concerning what he describes as slippery pavements.

Mr Tudor wrote: "I have been inundated with complaints over the years concerning slippery pavements in Haverfordwest, areas including Haverfordwest High Street, St Thomas Green, Grove Place, Lexton Terrace, Morgans Terrace, Market Street (upper and lower), and areas surrounding Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, including Albany and Moravian Court.

"My concerns surrounding the slippery pavements originates when the paving slabs were replaced some years ago."

A hazard: the slippy pavements of Haverfordwest

While Cllr Tudor said he had complaints from Haverfordwest residents, people further afield have also complained about the state of pavements in the county town.

When the Western Telegraph walked around Market Street examining the state of the pavements, a man said he had slipped on them in the past, causing his trousers to tear and suffering a cut knee.

Cllr Tudor explained that there is a particular circumstance that causes the pavements to become slippery, one that is all to common in Wales - rain.

"It would appear following light rainfall, this is the specific occasion which gives rise to the pavements becoming slippery.

"They develop a very thin layer of algae, however this does not occur in other parts of Haverfordwest whereby the pavements are made of a different material which renders them non-slippery."

Mr Tudor does admit this would be costly and painstaking work; however he sees the benefits far outweigh the problems.

"I call on Pembrokeshire County Council to implement immediate works to replace these paving slabs with paving slabs made of a non-slippery surface.

"There would be no longer a requirement to call on the ground maintenance team to come and clean or pressure wash these hazardous paving slabs on such a regular occurrence."

