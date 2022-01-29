Pembrokeshire-based folk band Broadoak will be performing its new show, Birdsongs, at Cuffern Manor on February 17.

The show, written by Peter Kay and performed together with his fellow musicians, Chris Kay and Wendy Lewis, premiered earlier this month at Tenby and District Arts Club.

Based on perceptive observations of birds, from the sublime swan to the undoubtedly ridiculous oozlum bird, Birdsong uses the birds' characteristics in spoken word and song to give vivid descriptions of the birds and their behaviour.

Clever parallels are drawn between bird and human life, so the guillemot’s harsh existence with most of its time spent at sea with a brief time ashore to lay an egg and rear its chick poses the question of whether the bird's experience of existence is, perhaps, the meaning of life. Then there was the sparrow, whose chattering and twittering may not considered by some to be real birdsong, but the bird’s very ordinariness is something to celebrate.

There are serious, thought-provoking and equally hilarious moments in the show. There is laughter drawn by the question of why some birds don’t fly and the antics of the ostrich, or the coscoroba swan which isn’t really a swan at all, or the cuckoo, who without much obvious merit, was elected as a leader.

The show incorporates ten original songs, all demonstrating the quality of musicianship of Broadoak.

Each song is very different from another and superbly fits its subject. The opening is an atmospheric description of geese with haunting harmonies. The oozlum bird takes listeners on a real flight of fancy. Twelve bar blues is used for the cuckoo, and the Tango for the coscoroba swan.

The different genres demonstrate the band's skill and versatility of performance, and the cleverness of the writing, which matches the music so closely to the birds.

Birdsongs is billed, no pun intended, as an "entertaining and thought-provoking show that is not to be missed". For tickets contact Cuffern Manor on 01437710071.