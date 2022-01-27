Another 384 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Thursday, January 27 state there were 246 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 105 in Pembrokeshire and 33 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 73,713 – 40,940 in Carmarthenshire, 22,193 in Pembrokeshire and 10,580 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven day period ending on January 23 there were 25,650 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,537 were positive.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 668 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 3,007 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 768,744 cases and 6,798 deaths.
There have been 14,681 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,507,419 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,361,042 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,821,786 people and 53,687 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.